'You were a true legend dad': Ram Kapoor mourns demise of father Anil Kapoor

Actor Ram Kapoor's fathher Anil Kapoor, former Managing Director and CEO of FCB-Ulka Group, passed on Monday after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 74.
Fondly known as Billy Kapoor, it was Anil who coined the popular tagline - 'Amul: The Taste of India'.
On Wednesday, the Indian dairy giant Amul paid a tribute to the adman.
Sharing a sketch where Anil is seen sitting with Amul girl, they wrote: "You will always be part of our Famuly."
Responding to the tribute, Ram Kapoor wrote: "Truly speechless at the tribute that Amul has made for my father. You were a true legend dad. I miss you so much. Rest in peace."
Drashti Dhami, Sumona Chakravarti, Kishwer Merchant and Jennifer Winget were among the other celebrities who offered condolences in the comments section.
Ram's wife actress Gautami Kapoor also shared a note for her late father-in-law.
"Dad ... you live in our hearts forever... RIP ... to the strongest, toughest man I ever knew.. love you ," it read.
On the work front, Ram Kapoor is known for playing affable characters on TV shows such as 'Kasamh Se' and 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', as well as movies 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'.
He was last seen in Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy', along with Tabu, Rasika Dugal, Shahna Goswami, Ishaan Khatter and others.
It is the first screen adaptation of Vikram Seth's international bestseller of the same name. It has been penned by screenwriter Andrew Davies.
'A Suitable Boy', tells the story of spirited university student Lata (Tanya) in 1951 at the same time as the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation and is about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election. It is a tale charting the fortunes of four large families and exploring India and its rich and varied culture at a crucial point in its history.
Ram Kapoor played the role of Mahesh Kapoor. The father of the other lead character, the wayward Maan Kapoor, Mahesh is a veteran politician who fought for independence and is now marked by the years he spent in jail under British rule
