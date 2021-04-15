'You were a true legend dad': Ram Kapoor mourns demise of father Anil Kapoor

Actor Ram Kapoor's fathher Anil Kapoor, former Managing Director and CEO of FCB-Ulka Group, passed on Monday after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 74.

Fondly known as Billy Kapoor, it was Anil who coined the popular tagline - 'Amul: The Taste of India'.

On Wednesday, the Indian dairy giant Amul paid a tribute to the adman.

Sharing a sketch where Anil is seen sitting with Amul girl, they wrote: "You will always be part of our Famuly."

Responding to the tribute, Ram Kapoor wrote: "Truly speechless at the tribute that Amul has made for my father. You were a true legend dad. I miss you so much. Rest in peace."