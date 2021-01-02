'You took a lot of money from me': Anil Kapoor's hilarious reply to Kareena Kapoor Khan on pay parity

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently featured on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show, 'What Women Want,' with his 'AK vs AK' co-star Anurag Kashyap. During the appearance, the 'Malang' actor was asked about the pay gap between Bollywood's leading male actors and actresses.
Kareena asked Anil Kapoor if male Bollywood actors should take cues from their Hollywood counterparts and stand up for their female co-stars demanding equal pay.
Replying to Bebo, the 'Race 3' actor said, "You took a lot of money from me."
Recalling how his team tried to negotiate with Kareena for 'Veere Di Wedding', Anil said, "'Yaar, yeh toh hero se zyada paise maang rahi hai.' Maine bola, 'De do'. They all called me up also, I said, 'Done.' They were calling me when the negotiations were on. I said, 'Bebo jo maangegi, de do.'"
While the answer almost left Bebo speechless, the actress said, "We are breaking barriers, we are doing that. But like you said, there are still some people…"
Responding to her 'Tashan' co-star's question about pay gap, Anil then added, "There are so many films where the leading actress has taken more money and maine khushi khushi kiya."
Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have worked together in films like 'Tashan' and 'Bewafa'. They will reuniting for Karan Johar's upcoming period drama 'Takht', which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.
The film marks Johar's first attempt at directing a period drama, traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh. Hussain Haidry has penned the dialogues for the film.