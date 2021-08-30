'You still look up pictures of Shah Rukh's daughter or Kareena's son': Farah Khan on nepotism debate

Bollywood filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan addressed criticism she receives on social media from trolls, and also spoke about the ongoing nepotism debate.

Appearing on the chat show 'Pinch Season 2' by Arbaaz Khan, Farah confessed that she blocks users that troll her for her dud directorial 'Tees Maar Khan'. "Bhai ab 10 saal ho chuke, ab tu aage badh," she said.

The comedy film featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Talking about online trolling, she said, "Jis ke paas phone hai, woh critic hai, aur usko films ke baare mein sab malum hain."

Farah also pointed that trolls will attack her for anything. If she even wrote “Hello” on Twitter, trolls will attack her with "Namaste nahi bol sakti, Salaam nahi bol sakti," she said.

In a section, Arbaaz read out mean comments by trolls. When a user tried to mocked Farah for her weight and body-shamed her triplets, the director said, "You take care of your kids, I'll look after mine."

Khan framed the trolls as hypocrites and said that she doesn't take them seriously.

Farah Khan also addressed the burning issue of nepotism in Bollywood.

"Aap bolte ho nepotism and all that but dekhni toh aapko Shah Rukh Khan ke daughter ki photo hai. Ya Kareena ke bete ki photo (Even though you talk about nepotism and all, but you still look up to pictures of Shahrukh's daughter or Kareena's son)," she said.

The promo of the episode also shows the 'Main Hoon Na' director sharing a funny anecdote where she compared singer Ed Sheeran's songs with funeral songs.

