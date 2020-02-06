'You sick toxic shameless woman': Swara Bhasker slams Modi fan Gunja Kapoor for filming in Shaheen Bagh

Gunja Kapoor, a political analyst and YouTuber, donning a burqa was detained on Wednesday at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after anti-CAA protesters caught her asking "too many questions", police said.
Kapoor, who is a Prime Minister Narendra Modi fan is also followed by the latter on Twitter. She describes herself as the curator of YouTube channel 'Right Narrative'.
After being extracted by the Delhi Police, Gunja took to the microblogging site and expressed gratitude. She wrote, “I am safe & sound. Thank you everyone for your prayers and support. I am overwhelmed by it. Special thank you & gratitude to @DelhiPolice”
Slamming Kapoor’s move, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker slammed her on Twitter for plotting a devious plan. She wrote, “Shame on you Gunja! You are safe because the women you went to malign in a devious, deceitful, evil and may I say incredibly tacky plan - they shielded you. Thank them for their patience and empathy- you sick toxic shameless woman... #ShaheenBaghProtest #GunjaKapoor”
According to police, the protesters at Shaheen Bagh turned suspicious after the woman asked "too many questions" to them. Shaheen bagh is the epicentre of protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment Act) or CAA.
She was caught by some of the women protesters after they identified her as YouTuber Kapoor. The incident led to a commotion at Shaheen Bagh, a senior police official said.
The woman was taken to Sarita Vihar police station where her identity was ascertained, he said.
She was questioned and let off later, he added.
Some of the protesters alleged that Kapoor was recording videos on her mobile phone.
In a statement issued after the incident, Kapoor claimed that on February 3, when she had gone for a TV news debate at Jamia Millia Islamia University, they were chased out in less than 20 minutes and people were not willing to talk to them.
Kapoor alleged that after a woman journalist of a new channel was recently "manhandled" at Shaheen Bagh, she decided to don a burkha so that "they (protestors) may be more comfortable to speak" to her.
"But once my identity was revealed they manhandled me," she added.
Kapoor said she had gone to the site for a "story" for her Youtube channel.
With inputs from PTI
