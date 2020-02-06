'You sick toxic shameless woman': Swara Bhasker slams Modi fan Gunja Kapoor for filming in Shaheen Bagh

Gunja Kapoor, a political analyst and YouTuber, donning a burqa was detained on Wednesday at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after anti-CAA protesters caught her asking "too many questions", police said.

Kapoor, who is a Prime Minister Narendra Modi fan is also followed by the latter on Twitter. She describes herself as the curator of YouTube channel 'Right Narrative'.

After being extracted by the Delhi Police, Gunja took to the microblogging site and expressed gratitude. She wrote, “I am safe & sound. Thank you everyone for your prayers and support. I am overwhelmed by it. Special thank you & gratitude to @DelhiPolice”

Slamming Kapoor’s move, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker slammed her on Twitter for plotting a devious plan. She wrote, “Shame on you Gunja! You are safe because the women you went to malign in a devious, deceitful, evil and may I say incredibly tacky plan - they shielded you. Thank them for their patience and empathy- you sick toxic shameless woman... #ShaheenBaghProtest #GunjaKapoor”