'You shouldn't have kept him up all night’: When Sharmila Tagore's father blamed her after Tiger Pataudi dropped a catch

Nawab Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Siddiqui Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi was an Indian cricketer and former captain of the Indian cricket team.

He is the late husband of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, father of Saif, Soha and Saba, and grandfather of Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Inaaya.

Tiger and Sharmila’s love story came to be perceived as a scandalous one back in the day, given the fact that he was already in a relationship with actress Simi Garewal.

The two tied the knot in 1968.

During a recent interaction with Ladies Study Group Sharmila said that just like Anushka Sharma in the present scenario, she was also blamed for Tiger’s poor performance on the field.

She said, "I think Tiger dropped a catch or something and my father screamed from somewhere else, 'You shouldn't have kept him up all night!' I mean, can you imagine?"

In 2011, Tiger was admitted to New Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with an acute lung infection. He died in the hospital of respiratory failure on 22 September 2011, at the age of 70.

Sharmila Tagore, who was launched by the iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray, has worked in many successful Bollywood films like "Aradhana", "Kashmir Ki Kali", "Chupke Chupke", "Amar Prem" and amongst others.

Though the yesteryears' star is not a part of the social media world, it is through Soha's stories and posts that one gets to see the love that the mother-daughter duo share.