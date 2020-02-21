'You should be ashamed': Swara Bhasker calls out BJP spokesperson who equated woman to dog

National BJP Spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal has been called out by Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker for equating a woman on Twitter to a dog, and additionally calling himself a ‘proud Hindu.’
The woman in question is author Shunali Khullar Shroff who called out Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji, for saying that ‘menstruating women who cook for their husbands would be born as kutri (bitches).'
Shroff took to her microblogging account and shared a picture of two dogs by writing, “Here is a picture of two fallen women who became she-dogs because they cooked for their husbands while on their period in their last life. You can tell they're sorry from their body language."
To this, Agarwal commented asking which dog she identified with. The abrupt reply caught the attention of Swara, who said that he should be ashamed to abuse a woman publicly. She wrote, "This is the @BJP4India national spokesperson basically abusing a woman on a public platform! You should be ashamed of yourself Agrawal ji! Khud ka toh kya hi lihaaz karogey- kam sey kam jis bhagwaan ke naam par ma-baap ney aapkaa naam rakha tha, unka hi lihaaz kar lo! #Ghatiya"
Agarwal, who refused to back off, further wrote, “where women r respected, gods live there @shunalishroff @ReallySwara wll never quote this. But pick some random comments havng little relevance in #Hinduism today & abuse.”
Earlier this week, over 60 girl students from a college in Bhuj, alleged that they were taken to the washroom of the hostel, and made to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.
Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji of Swaminarayan Temple in Bhuj, which is also associated with the same college, sparked an outrage across social media with his statement.
A probe by the Krantiguru Shyamji Krishna Verma Kutch University had revealed that the girls were checked because the hostel has a rule that girls having their periods are not supposed to take meal with other inmates.
However, hostel authorities had decided to check the girls after they came to know that some menstruating girls had broken the rule and took the meal.
Principal Rita Raninga, girls' hostel rector Ramilaben Hirani, college peon Naina Gorasiya and one Anita Chauhan were arrested by the police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
