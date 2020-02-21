'You should be ashamed': Swara Bhasker calls out BJP spokesperson who equated woman to dog

National BJP Spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal has been called out by Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker for equating a woman on Twitter to a dog, and additionally calling himself a ‘proud Hindu.’

The woman in question is author Shunali Khullar Shroff who called out Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji, for saying that ‘menstruating women who cook for their husbands would be born as kutri (bitches).'

Shroff took to her microblogging account and shared a picture of two dogs by writing, “Here is a picture of two fallen women who became she-dogs because they cooked for their husbands while on their period in their last life. You can tell they're sorry from their body language."