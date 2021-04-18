'You ran away at 15': Kangana Ranaut trolled for tweet about being 'loyal to parents'

After her tweet went viral, several users took to the comments section to remind Kangana of her old tweets, where she had spoken about her soured relationship with father Amardeep Ranaut.

A Twitter user commented, "Oh behanji, nobody has forgotten your tweet where you said, if your father slaps you, you will slap back. And now you talk about being loyal to parents. Which weed do you smoke?"

"someone might not have been loyal to their parents maybe due to an abusive relationship.. How does that lead to disloyalty towards a nation? lol," asked another.

A comment read: "You are the one that ditched your parents and "ran" away at "15". Imagine the pain you would have caused them - if your story is true. Now, thoughtlessly, after a round of smoking up this morning, you come up with this tweet. We all know how loyal you have been to your lovers."

For the unversed, Kangana has spoken about the tumultuous relationship with her father on several ocassions.

Recently, the actress had tweeted: "My papa he wanted to make me the best doctor in the world, he thought he was being a revolutionary papa by giving me education in best institutions, when I refused to go to school he tried to slap me I held his hand and famously told him 'if you slap me I will slap you back'."