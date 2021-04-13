'You piece of s**t': Mandira Bedi slams troll for asking 'from which slumdog centre did you adopt your daughter?'

Mandira had once said that the society always judges a woman if she has a successful career after marriage and motherhood.

The actress, who has a 9-year-old son Vir, said: " When I decided to delay my pregnancy due to work commitments, it was the most difficult decision I had to make. I was looked at differently, and people perceived me as a woman who is career-oriented. You would think that is a good trait to have, but our society thinks differently of a married woman. In fact, even after my child was born, I was always divided between my personal and professional lives."

Mandira, who is married to filmmaker Raj Kaushal for two decades now, mentioned that while facing the struggle in her career was not easy, her constant support system made her deal with all obstacles.

"My only relief was my husband who supported me a lot through this phase and does till date. He takes care of our son so that I can manage my shoots. I think my message to every married woman is to believe in yourself and your capabilities, rather than focusing on societal beliefs and norms. My career has made me into the person I am today,” she added.

Besides Mandira, other B-town divas who have adopted girls include Sushmita Sen, Raveena Tandon, and Sunny Leone among others.