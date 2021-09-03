'You morons': Kangana Ranaut slams Instagram after being unable to promote 'Thalaivii'

Bollywood actress on Thursday slammed Instagram after she was unable to share her upcoming film 'Thalaivii's promo's link in the bio of her official handle. Kangana called the app's officials 'unprofessional' in a note shared on her stories.

She wrote: "Dear @instagram I need to add my film trailer link to my profile I am told my profile is verified so you own it now, even though I have earned and build this name and profile over many years but on insta I need your permission to add anything to my own name or profile."

"Your team in India tells me that they need to take permissions of their international bosses... it’s been one week feeling like a slave of bunch of white idiots....Change your East India Company attitude you morons," she added.

She said that she was unable to edit her account's bio and added, "Now I can’t even add my trailer to my account in the website section. Such unprofessionalism from @instagram is unacceptable."

Advertisement

Last month, Kangana had alleged that someone from China had 'tried to hack' her Instagram account and said that this is a part of 'a very big international conspiracy'.

Kangana's Twitter account has been permanently suspended. In May, Kangana said that is waiting to be banned from Instagram, claiming it would be a badge of honour for her.

Advertisement

Speaking of her film, Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivii' will arrive in theatres on September 10.

Directed by A.L Vijay, 'Thalaivii' revolves around the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the titular role of Jayalalithaa. Also, the film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 03:45 PM IST