'You look sick': Bobby Deol reveals sons Aryaman and Dharam's reaction to his look in 'Love Hostel'

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol's look in his upcoming film 'Love Hostel' has created a lot of buzz on social media.

The actor never fails to prove his versatility right from his films to rulings the OTT space with his performance.

Deol has once again impressed his fans with his salt and pepper look. It came as a surprise for the audience to see him for the first time in this never-seen-before avataar.

In the first look poster as well as the intriguing trailer, he can be seen wearing Pathani kurta and has a knife hanging from the side.

However, in an interview with News18, the actor revealed that the best reaction came from his sons, Aryaman and Dharam. He shared that many people were taken aback as they never imagined that he looked so fearful and evil. But his sons told him that he looks ‘sick’, which is the new terminology for cool.

Unaware of the slang, Bobby said that he asked his sons, 'Kya main bimaar lag raha hai?'. He added that he feels how the new generation talks is 'really funny.'

It may be mentioned that this is not the first time that Bobby Deol is playing a grey character as one of his recent successes is the Prakash Jha directorial web series 'Ashram'.

The film is set in the northern part of India where a young couple elopes and gets married. How their decision put them in a life-threatening situation, the story unveils.

Directed by Shanker Raman the film also features Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, Raj Arjun and M.K. Raina among others, and it releases on February 25 on ZEE5.

Written and directed by Shanker Raman, the movie will be streamed on Zee5 on February 25.

'Love Hostel' is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:44 PM IST