'You know how to make Haleem? Biryani?': Aditi Rao Hydari responds to 'Ajeeb DM' by fan who wants to be her boyfriend

Actresses Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Nushrratt Bharuccha, who recently starred in Netflix anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans' have shared the 'Ajeeb DMs' they've received from fans.

In a video for Netflix India, the trio read out bizarre messages and even shared hilarious responds.

When a user told Aditi that she's eligible to be his girlfriend only f she can prepare Pesarattu, the actress said, "What? This is another guts. I want to ask you what all you know how to make. You know how to make Haleem? Biryani? or whatever else... Idli?"

Meanwhile, Fatima Sana Shaikh was asked why she wears 'short clothes'. Clapping back at the critic, the actress said, "My gamla, my phool. My body, my rule."