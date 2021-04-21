'You know how to make Haleem? Biryani?': Aditi Rao Hydari responds to 'Ajeeb DM' by fan who wants to be her boyfriend

Actresses Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Nushrratt Bharuccha, who recently starred in Netflix anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans' have shared the 'Ajeeb DMs' they've received from fans.
In a video for Netflix India, the trio read out bizarre messages and even shared hilarious responds.
When a user told Aditi that she's eligible to be his girlfriend only f she can prepare Pesarattu, the actress said, "What? This is another guts. I want to ask you what all you know how to make. You know how to make Haleem? Biryani? or whatever else... Idli?"
Meanwhile, Fatima Sana Shaikh was asked why she wears 'short clothes'. Clapping back at the critic, the actress said, "My gamla, my phool. My body, my rule."
Nushrratt Bharucha also replied to hilarious messages from her fans.
A troll said that she sounds 'like a four-year-old trapped inside a 30-year-old’s body.' Reacting to the same, the actress said, "30?! I am 18, you freak! See, yeh possible hi nahi hai, bhai. Main abhi bata doon. Main kitne bhi saal ki ho jaaun, main mentally 18 hi rahungi."
Nushrratt Bharuccha plays a domestic help in the OTT anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans'.
It has four segments, with the other stories directed by Shashank Khaitan, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani. The anthology also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and Tota Roy Chowdhary.
