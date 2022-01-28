'You have to put extra effort': Iulia Vantur opens up about the pros and cons of being in Salman Khan's shadow

Singer Iulia Vantur, who is rumoured to be dating Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, recently talked about the pros and cons of being in his shadow.

Salman and Iulia recently collaborated for the music video titled 'Main Chala'. The song is sung by Iulia and Guru Randhawa. It features Salman opposite Pragya Jaiswal.

In an interview with ETimes, Iulia opened up about putting in the extra effort to 'step out of Salman Khan's shadow'.

She also said that it comes with advantages and disadvantages. Iulia said that the visibility is there, and it 'helps a lot'.

The singer said Salman's input and his experience helps a lot, but in the end, 'you have to put extra, extra effort to make a mark of your own for people to know you for your work and as Iulia, and not as someone who is associated with another person'.

Iulia also said that it is an honour, blessing and joy to work with Salman.

She also said that at the moment, she wants to work on her own identity, especially because she believes that people don't know her well.

Iulia began her Bollywood singing career with Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.'

Salman and Iulia had reportedly met in Romania, while the actor and his brother, actor-producer Sohail Khan were on a recce for 'Jai Ho'. The two were rumoured to be dating, however, the duo has always maintained that they are 'just friends'.

Iulia also shares a great bond with the Khan clan and is spotted at almost every family function.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 02:53 PM IST