You have inspired millions: Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie has the sweetest wish on his birthday

It has been an eventful year for Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan. Basking in the glory of back to back successful films like Super 30 and War, Hrithik has yet again emerged as the superstar that the world is grooving to. As the actor turns 46 today, his mother Pinkie Roshan had the sweetest wish posted on Instagram.
With a picture of Hrithik that looks like a still from his 2010 film Guzaarish, Pinkie penned down a heart melting note as the caption. She wrote, “My dear Duggu, you are one of the noblest souls on the planet who never fails to stand up for what you believe in, see the best in others and better yourself. There is no finish line you cross because once completing a challenge you always look past it at the next milestone and push further, harder, higher. It is no wonder that so many look up to you and you have inspired millions to change their body and their mindset."
"You are an inspiration to me too and have brought so much to my life. On this day, I am grateful for you and the lessons YOU taught ME. I am in awe of your good heart and pray it never changes, only grows. I wish you everything and more", she added.
On work front, Hrithik is rumoured to be in talks with Farah Khan for Satte Pe Satta remake, and is reportedly planning to start working on his superhero franchise Krrish.
Hrithik Roshan recently won the title, ‘Gamechanger of the Year award` at an award function and has been enjoying all the love he has garnered for his power-packed performances in his films throughout the year.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)