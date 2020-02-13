'You guys decide, we'll show up': Richa Chaddha rubbishes marriage rumours with Ali Fazal with an epic post

After Varun Dhawan rubbished the rumours of his 'roka' with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal, 'Panga' actress Richa Chaddha also took to Twitter to deny the reports of her wedding with Ali Fazal.
Just like every other Bollywood couple, Richa and Ali aren't immune to the wedding rumours. The 'Fukrey' actors who've been dating for over five years, on Thursday, woke up to the rumours of their 'soon to be' wedding. The witty and fiery actress had the most epic reply to the news portals who published the false reports.
Richa in a tweet wrote, "At 9am we were getting married, at 4pm the marriage is off!? Why don’t you guys only decide yaa and inform us,we’ll show up! While you’re at it, zara bacchon ke naam bhi decide kar lein. And what school you’ll send them to, suna hai donation lagta hai,de dena plz. Love u!"
Earlier on Thursday, 'Street Dancer 3d' actor Varun Dhawan also addressed the fake news of his roka and tweeted, "Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers"
Earlier in an interview, Richa had opened up about the same, saying they were short of time at present. She added that right now, a conversation about marriage would rather sound like a line producer’s job. She says she and Ali are waiting and chilling right now, and are in an absolutely happy space.
The actor also added how finding someone like-minded in the entertainment industry is a rare thing and her romance with Ali, which she thinks is a miracle, happened organically.
The two had first met while filming Fukrey (2013), and cupid soon struck.
Richa was last seen in Kangana Ranaut‘s sports drama Panga. She will be next seen in Southern adult star Shakeela’s biopic titled Shakeela and Pushpendra Misra’s comedy Ghoomketu.
Ali, on the other hand, will be next seen in the American thriller Death On The Nile with Gal Gadot. He's has also been roped in for Salman Khan's multi-starrer comedy, 'Bulbul Marriage Hall'.
