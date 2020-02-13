'You guys decide, we'll show up': Richa Chaddha rubbishes marriage rumours with Ali Fazal with an epic post

Earlier in an interview, Richa had opened up about the same, saying they were short of time at present. She added that right now, a conversation about marriage would rather sound like a line producer’s job. She says she and Ali are waiting and chilling right now, and are in an absolutely happy space.

The actor also added how finding someone like-minded in the entertainment industry is a rare thing and her romance with Ali, which she thinks is a miracle, happened organically.

The two had first met while filming Fukrey (2013), and cupid soon struck.

Richa was last seen in Kangana Ranaut‘s sports drama Panga. She will be next seen in Southern adult star Shakeela’s biopic titled Shakeela and Pushpendra Misra’s comedy Ghoomketu.

Ali, on the other hand, will be next seen in the American thriller Death On The Nile with Gal Gadot. He's has also been roped in for Salman Khan's multi-starrer comedy, 'Bulbul Marriage Hall'.