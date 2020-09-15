'You failed us sir': After Jaya's Parliment speech, Twitter slams Amitabh Bachchan

The Bachchan family is being trolled by netizens after Samajwadi Party member and actress Jaya Bachchan alleged that a continuous attempt to defame the film industry is being made, taking an indirect jibe at actor-politician Ravi Kishan and actress Kagana Ranaut, who have claimed that drug addiction happens in the film industry.

Since Tuesday morning, the keyword "Bachchans" started trending on Twitter along with #Amitabh Bachchan, #JayaBachchan and others as netizens trolled veteran actress along with the rest of her family.

Slamming Amitabh Bachchan, a user tweeted, "It’s strange @SrBachchan you remain silent and your wife and daughter speaking up in support of Rhea the drug peddler earlier and soon other crimes also will be revealed you failed us sir I take back my praises and liking since childhood of your work- mahanayak is not you."

Another wrote, "Dear #JayaBachchan Ji, You and your family forgot the Amar Singh’s help to save the Amitabh Bachchan’s company and film career when it was in grave danger. This was the real example of THALEE MEIN CHHED. Also not a single word on SSR case.