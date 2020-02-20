'You don’t need to seek validation for your work': 'Bala' star Yami Gautam on being snubbed from Filmfare Awards 2020

Yami Gautam has shared a statement on being snubbed for her performance in Ayushmann Khuranna's 'Bala'. The actress was left out of the Filmfare nominations this year and has finally released a statement sharing how she feels about the snub.
The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. From 'paid' award controversy surrounding Gully Boy's win to some major snubs, the award show has been making quite a lot of buzz. Adding to the row, Yami Gautam, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram handle and shared that she feels compelled to speak as she has been receiving countless messages about the Filmfare snub.
The actress wrote, "Honestly, winning an award does feel like a strong sense of achievement and confidence. But more than that, a nomination in itself, is a mark of acknowledgment, love, and respect towards your hard work and talent. Having said that, the esteemed jury are some of the most noted and senior members of the fraternity who have made important contributions in cinema. Hence, I shall respectfully accept their perspectives."
Yami further added, "It (snub) re-instates your faith that you don’t need to seek validation for your work or yourself from anyone. The kind of love that I have received this year, from the industry, critics, media, my talented fellow contemporaries and most importantly YOU - my audience, for always showing unconditional love - selfless support, means the world to me and is enough to boost me to keep working harder. "
Her 'Bala' co-star, Ayushmann Khuranna took to the comment section and wrote , "So proud YG".
Netizens also lauded Yami for her grace and dropped hearts in the comments.
Here's the post:
Ayushmann Khuranna's 'Bala' impressed the audience and also minted over Rs 15O crore. The Amar Kaushik directorial featured Ayushmann, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.
'Bala' recieved only three nominations at 65th Filmfare awards. It was nominated in the best actor, supporting actress and dialogue writer categories.
