‘You don’t look above 45’: Netizens react to Malaika Arora taking first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Malaika is quite active on social media and regularly updates fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Though she is mostly seen busy judging reality shows, she also commands an awesome screen presence which makes her fans go gaga every time she makes an appearance. Malaika is also someone who regularly loves to workout.

On September 7, 2020, Malaika had confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid-19, after speculative reports did the rounds that she has contracted coronavirus. She shared the news officially on Instagram. Revealing that she has been infected by the virus, she added that she is asymptomatic and is quarantined at home.

"Today I have tested positive for coronavirus, but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctors and authorities. I request all of you stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love Malaika Arora," Malaika wrote.

News of Malaika being infected started doing the rounds shortly after her actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor announced a day before that he had tested Covid-19 positive.