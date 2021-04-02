‘You don’t look above 45’: Netizens react to Malaika Arora taking first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Bollywood’s sexiest diva Malaika Arora took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Friday.
Last month, the Centre announced that from April 1, all people above 45 years of age are entitled to get COVID-19 vaccine.
Sharing a picture of taking the jab, the 47-year-old wrote on Instagram, “I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether! Let’s go warriors, lets win this #WarAgainstVirus. Don’t forget to take yours soon! (n a special mention to our amazing frontline workers, who were so caring n vigilant n went about doing everything with a smile THANK YOU (and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine).”
Netizens couldn’t believe Malaika was above 45. Check out the comments below.
Malaika is quite active on social media and regularly updates fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Though she is mostly seen busy judging reality shows, she also commands an awesome screen presence which makes her fans go gaga every time she makes an appearance. Malaika is also someone who regularly loves to workout.
On September 7, 2020, Malaika had confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid-19, after speculative reports did the rounds that she has contracted coronavirus. She shared the news officially on Instagram. Revealing that she has been infected by the virus, she added that she is asymptomatic and is quarantined at home.
"Today I have tested positive for coronavirus, but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctors and authorities. I request all of you stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love Malaika Arora," Malaika wrote.
News of Malaika being infected started doing the rounds shortly after her actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor announced a day before that he had tested Covid-19 positive.
