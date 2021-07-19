'You deserve all the happiness': Nick Jonas wishes wife Priyanka Chopra on birthday with her childhood picture

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who turned a year older on Sunday, was showered with a lovely birthday wish by husband-singer Nick Jonas. He left no stone unturned to make the day special for his beautiful wife.

On Instagram, Nick shared pictures of her wearing sarees and said that she deserves all the happiness in the world.

While the first picture showed an adult Priyanka Chopra, posing glamorously, the second picture was a throwback to when she was a child. The colour of their outfits was similar.

"Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you," the 'Sucker' singer captioned his post.