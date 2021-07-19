'You deserve all the happiness': Nick Jonas wishes wife Priyanka Chopra on birthday with her childhood picture

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who turned a year older on Sunday, was showered with a lovely birthday wish by husband-singer Nick Jonas. He left no stone unturned to make the day special for his beautiful wife.
On Instagram, Nick shared pictures of her wearing sarees and said that she deserves all the happiness in the world.
While the first picture showed an adult Priyanka Chopra, posing glamorously, the second picture was a throwback to when she was a child. The colour of their outfits was similar.
"Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you," the 'Sucker' singer captioned his post.
Priyanka, who turned 39 on Sunday, spent the day leading up to her birthday chilling by the pool.
The actress spent her birthday with cousin Divya Jyoti and James Cavanaugh.
She shared a series of stunning pictures in a blue monokini on Instagram. Her stories were a proof that she had a fun pool day.
Have a look at the pictures here:
Meanwhile, PeeCee also received much love from Bollywood celebrities.
Katrina Kaif recalled their dance classes together and wrote, "From our days at guruji, how I used to dread dancing after you. Your fire and drive has always inspired me at different points in my life, some important car rides and nights out, every time we meet, it’s always a blast. Keep riding higher and higher. May you always be blessed. Happy birthday @priyankachopra."
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Priyanka in 'Aitraaz', also wished her.
Priyanka, who lives in California with Nick, is currently in London for her upcoming series 'Citadel'.
She has a packed slate of films and shows that includes 'The Matrix 4', 'Text for You', a rom-com with Mindy Kaling, and a reality show with her husband.