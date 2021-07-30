'You chose a life in the public eye': Bombay HC on Shilpa Shetty's defamation suit against media houses amid Raj Kundra controversy

Bombay High Court on Friday noted that passing a blanket gag order on the media against reporting anything against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, wife of arrested businessman Raj Kundra, shall have a "chilling effect on the freedom of press" and said there is a judicial limit on what can be construed as good or bad journalism.

Justice Gautam Patel, however, directed that three videos uploaded on YouTube channels of three private persons be deleted and not uploaded again as they were "malicious and with not even a slightest attempt to investigate into the truth of the matter".

The court noted that the freedom of press has to be balanced with the right to privacy of an individual.

The three videos made comments on Shetty's moral standing and went on to question the quality of her parenting following the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in a case related to alleged production and streaming of pornographic content on apps.

The court was hearing a suit filed by Shetty against alleged defamatory articles published against her and family after the arrest of her husband on July 19. Kundra (45) is currently in jail under judicial custody.