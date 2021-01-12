‘You can’t talk to me…’: When Saif Ali Khan got uncomfortable with Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Salman-style’ direction on ‘Tandav’ set

Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who has helmed many Salman Khan films such as ‘Sultan’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, and ‘Bharat’ is now gearing up for his OTT debut with the political drama 'Tandav’.

Ali, who was introduced to Khan by the actor’s close friend and actress Katrina Kaif, told Bollywood Hungama that ‘Tandav’ lead actor Saif Ali Khan was not comfortable with his working style.

He said, "My and bhai's (Salman) relationship is such that even when the take is on or I feel he is in the mood or he is still going, I can give him a direction even when the shot is on. I was coming from this thought and I went straight into ‘Tandav’ and I started doing this with Saif. He used to get thrown back. 'You cannot talk to me when the shot is on', he (Saif) would tell me."

"It took him (Saif) one week to get used to this style of directing when the camera is rolling, everybody is still on their mark and I am talking to him and explaining him and he is going back again into the take. Somewhere in the mid of the shoot I stopped doing this and one day he shouted at me, 'Talk to me I am not being able to perform'," he added.