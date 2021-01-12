‘You can’t talk to me…’: When Saif Ali Khan got uncomfortable with Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Salman-style’ direction on ‘Tandav’ set

Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who has helmed many Salman Khan films such as ‘Sultan’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, and ‘Bharat’ is now gearing up for his OTT debut with the political drama 'Tandav’.
Ali, who was introduced to Khan by the actor’s close friend and actress Katrina Kaif, told Bollywood Hungama that ‘Tandav’ lead actor Saif Ali Khan was not comfortable with his working style.
He said, "My and bhai's (Salman) relationship is such that even when the take is on or I feel he is in the mood or he is still going, I can give him a direction even when the shot is on. I was coming from this thought and I went straight into ‘Tandav’ and I started doing this with Saif. He used to get thrown back. 'You cannot talk to me when the shot is on', he (Saif) would tell me."
"It took him (Saif) one week to get used to this style of directing when the camera is rolling, everybody is still on their mark and I am talking to him and explaining him and he is going back again into the take. Somewhere in the mid of the shoot I stopped doing this and one day he shouted at me, 'Talk to me I am not being able to perform'," he added.
Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the trailer of the show takes viewers behind the closed, chaotic corridors of power and politics of India.
It begins with the demise of Saif Ali Khan's father in the show who is serving as the Prime Minister of India and is not willing to retire anytime soon.
Following his father's demise, Khan's character Samar feels that he will inherit the throne as his party had won the Lok Sabha elections.
Set in the capital of the world's largest democracy, the trailer then travels the gripping twists with several characters fighting each other to come into power.
With the involvement of issues like student politics and the tussle for power between members of the same political party, the series showcases the extent to which people go in the pursuit of power.
Talking about his character in 'Tandav,' Khan said, "The entertainment industry in India is going through a renaissance and stories like Tandav are at the forefront of this change." "As an actor, for me a good piece of dramatic writing and a compelling creation featuring grey characters is always exciting. As I read about the complexities of my character Samar and dived deeper into the world of Tandav, I knew that I had to play this character," he added.
Along with Zafar, Tandav also marks the digital debut for actors Dimple Kapadia and Kritika Kamra.
The nine-episode engrossing political drama is written by Gaurav Solanki and features a stellar ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kritika Kamra, among others.
The show that sees Khan in the role of a charismatic political leader will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 15.
