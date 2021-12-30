'You can’t shy away': Sharvari Wagh finally reacts to rumours of dating Sunny Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal may have taken the internet by storm with his wedding pictures with Katrina Kaif, but his brother and actor Sunny is also creating buzz for alleged relationship with ‘The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye’ co-star Sharvari Wagh.

After multiple reports of the duo being labelled as more than just friends, and given her appearance at the Kat-Vick wedding, Sharvari finally decided to put the rumours to rest.

In an interview with India.com, the ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ actress said that after working in with ‘The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye’, they have remained friends for the last four years.

Quashing the rumours, Sharvari stated that “when you make such close friends, you can’t shy away (from the bonding). Things coming out as articles don’t mean you would stop living.”

In an interview with IANS, Sharvari said she grew up believing that she was meant to be an artiste because of her parents.

She said: "Being an actor became my calling. I'm fortunate that I have parents who always wanted me to explore various things before I decided what I wanted to do in life. Fun fact, they both sat me down when I was 16 years old and told me that if I truly love acting then that's what I should do."

Sharvari called her folks as her biggest cheerleaders and that she is "to have them in my corner. I hope to make them proud with all the work I do in my life."

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji as the original Bunty and Babli. The film released worldwide on November 19.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 09:32 AM IST