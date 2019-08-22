You can't limit your identity to one nation: Kangana Ranaut backs Priyanka Chopra for 'Jai Hind' tweet

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has come out in defence of fellow actor Priyanka Chopra who had in the past put out a tweet celebrating Indian army's attack on Pakistan.

Priyanka had faced much flak for her tweet since the actor is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador In an interaction, Kangana said, "It's not an easy choice to make... when you are stuck between your duty and your emotions, being a UNICEF goodwill ambassador sure you can't limit your identity to one nation, but how many of us choose heart over mind every day."