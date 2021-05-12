'You can fudge data, how do you hide bodies?': Farhan Akhtar, Pooja Bhatt and other Bollywood on floating corpses

Earlier, Bollywood celebrities like Urmila Matondkar, Shekhar Suman and Divyenndu Sharma had also reacted to the shocking development.

On Monday, around 45 dead bodies in a decomposed stage were found on the banks of the Ganga in Buxar district, and the district administration claimed the bodies were from the upstream districts of Ghazipur, Varanasi or Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

After Bihar's Buxar, around two dozen bodies have been found on the banks of the Ganga at adjoining Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, some of which have been partially cremated and then thrown into the river.