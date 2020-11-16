'You can also shift to Dubai': Twitterati slam Sonu Nigam for saying 'I don't want my son to become a singer in India'

Singer Sonu Nigam, who had alleged that the Indian music industry runs like the 'mafia', has once again courted controversy for his comments. The singer is receiving backlash for saying that the he doesn't want his son Neevan to be a singer, 'at least not in this country'.

In his recent interview with Times Now, when the 'Ishwar Ka Vo Sacha Banda' singer was asked about his son's aspirations, he said, "Frankly, I don't want him to be a singer, at least not in this country. Anyway, he does not live in India anymore, he lives in Dubai. I have already got him out of India."

"He is a born singer but he has another interest in life. As of now, he is one of the topmost gamers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is number 2 in Fortnite. There is a game called Fortnite and he is the top gamers in the Emirates. He is a brilliant child with a lot of qualities and talent. And I don't want to tell him what to do. Let's see what he wants to do himself," he added.

After the interview went viral on the micro-blogging site, a section of Twitter lambasted the singer for his comments.

A user wrote: "You can also shift with Your son in Dubai, we also don't want You..!!"

Another tweeted, "Can't expect such comments from a singer of Sonu Nigam' stature ! Utter disregard and ingratitude towards Motherland ! He is no different from an eminent Actor like Naseeruddin Shah and others... Wealth, stature and and Personal Ego can't be digested by shallow personalities !"

"This very statement provides an insight to the extent how much corrupt the Bollywood has become. Without a nepo background you'll become an outcast," wrote a user.

Check out the reactions here: