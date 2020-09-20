You are the biggest feminist I know: Taapsee Pannu on sexual assault allegations against Anurag Kashyap by Payal Ghosh

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu came out in support of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who was accused of sexual assualt by actor Payal Ghosh.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the Thappad actor called her friend, Kashyap the biggest feminist.

She said, "For you, my friend , are the biggest feminist I know.

See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create :)"