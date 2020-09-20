You are the biggest feminist I know: Taapsee Pannu on sexual assault allegations against Anurag Kashyap by Payal Ghosh

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu came out in support of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who was accused of sexual assualt by actor Payal Ghosh.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, the Thappad actor called her friend, Kashyap the biggest feminist.
She said, "For you, my friend , are the biggest feminist I know.
See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create :)"
She shared a picture of both of them from the sets of, what looked like, Manmarziyaan.
Taapsee was seen in Kashyap's movie Manmarziyaan in 2018. She was also seen in Sand ki Aankh co-produced by Kashyap and Game Over which was presented by him.
Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.
Payal took to her verified Twitter account to open up against Kashyap on Saturday evening. She tagged the office of the Prime Minister of India in her tweet.
"@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!," tweeted Payal.
Responding to sexual assault allegations of actress Payal Ghosh, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap rejected all the accusations saying they are "baseless".
"Wow, it took so long to try to silence me. You lied so much in this effort and also dragged other women despite you being a woman. Have some dignity madam! I will just say that all your allegations are baseless," Kashyap tweeted in Hindi.
