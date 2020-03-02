'You are the best son': Tiger Shroff's mother pens down an adorable message on actor's birthday

Ever since the Heropanti actor made his debut in the Bollywood industry, he has been winning both hearts and accolades on account of his stellar dancing, his distinctive style and undoubtedly his action skills, making him a perfect choice for action-packed flicks.
In a few years Tiger has been able to earn innumerable fans, and his sheer hard work and dedication towards every role he plays reflects in his performances on-screen.
Today the actor celebrates his 30th birthday, for which is mom, Ayesha Shroff, wrote him an adorable message on Instagram. Not only this, she also shared a cute childhood picture of the actor. The caption read, 'Happiest birthday to my Tiger❤❤❤❤ you are the best son a mother could be blessed with❤❤❤❤❤❤'
Here is the picture she shared:
On the work front, Tiger Shroff's next, 'Baaghi 3', is all set to hit theaters on 6th March 2020. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Recently, posters of the sequel to the actor's debut movie were unveiled, confirming that Heropanti 2 will be releasing on 16th July 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)