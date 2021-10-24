'You are simply the best': Gauahar Khan pens heartfelt note for 'shauhar' Zaid Darbar on his birthday

Actress and former 'Bigg Boss' winner Gauahar Khan on Sunday penned an adorable birthday wish for her husband, choreographer Zaid Darbar.

On Instagram, Gauahar also posted a bunch of loved-up photos with Zaid.

"My life Zeddy! Now I know what I was missing all my life. You are my heart, soul, laughter, strength, pride! ♥️ Alhamdulillah. Happy happy birthday my shauhar, @zaid_darbar. You are simply the best, a gift to all your rishtas in life. Best brother, amazing son, a super friend and everything and more to your wife! May Allah give you the longest, healthiest, n successful life. Ameen. Sun ameen. Ya rabbul aalameen," she wrote.

Moments after she shared the post, Zaid commented, "Jaaanu I love you meri jaan you are the best."

Take a look at her post here:

Gauahar and Zaid reportedly met each other for the first time at a grocery store during the COVID-19 lockdown. It was Zaid, who dropped a message to Gauahar on Instagram. He called her 'the most beautiful women' he has ever seen, which obvioulsy made the tinsel town diva blush.

The two celebs went on drives and dates during the lockdown. After dating each other for a while, the couple has finally decided to get married in December 2020.

Gauahar Khan, a former model, famously featured on the show 'The Khan Sisters', which showcased the lives of her and her sister Nigaar. Gauahar Khan has also featured in films such as 'Rocket Singh', 'Game', '14 Phere' and 'Ishaqzaade'. She participated in reality TV shows such as 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3', 'Bigg Boss 7' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5'. She also appeared in the web series 'Taandav'.

Zaid Darbar is the son of veteran singer-composer Ismail Darbar. He is a choreographer by profession.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 04:25 PM IST