'You are not alone': After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Deepika Padukone shares message of hope; urges people to talk and seek help

On Sunday, Bollywood lost a rising star after actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The Mumbai Police had confirmed that the actor committed suicide, adding that investigations were underway.

His untimely demise was met with an outpouring of grief. Politicians, celebrities and ordinary citizens alike came together on social media platforms to condole his death. Many had also gathered outside his residence following the news.

Reports suggest that Rajput had been dealing with depression in recent times, and his suicide has sparked a conversation about mental health issues.