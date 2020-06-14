'You are not alone': After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Deepika Padukone shares message of hope; urges people to talk and seek help

On Sunday, Bollywood lost a rising star after actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The Mumbai Police had confirmed that the actor committed suicide, adding that investigations were underway.
His untimely demise was met with an outpouring of grief. Politicians, celebrities and ordinary citizens alike came together on social media platforms to condole his death. Many had also gathered outside his residence following the news.
Reports suggest that Rajput had been dealing with depression in recent times, and his suicide has sparked a conversation about mental health issues.
On Sunday evening fellow actor Deepika Padukone took to Twitter with a reminder that "you are not alone".
"As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out," Padukone wrote, urging people to "Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help".
"Remember, You are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is Hope," she added.
Padukone has long been a mental health champion, and has even spoken out about her own battle with depression. A few years ago she had revealed that she had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression.
She also founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015. According to its website the organisation "aims to reduce the stigma, spread awareness and change the way we look at mental health".
