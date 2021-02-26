'You are not a man till you realise your feminine dimension': Irrfan Khan's son Babil on wearing make-up

Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Friday took to his Instagram handle to hit back at those who ask him 'Are you a girl?' when he wears make-up or follows a skincare routine.

Sharing a video of himself, flaunting clear and supple skin, Babil wrote, "Can you believe some people STILL go, 'Are you a girl?' when I apply face masks or make-up before going out?"

The late actor's son further added, "I think every person is made up of a cosmic duality and what truly makes you a man is recognising the woman inside you. You are not a man till you realise your feminine dimension, because that exactly is toxic masculinity.

I love looking after my skin, I love looking sexy, I love women and I love being a man."