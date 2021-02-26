'You are not a man till you realise your feminine dimension': Irrfan Khan's son Babil on wearing make-up

Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Friday took to his Instagram handle to hit back at those who ask him 'Are you a girl?' when he wears make-up or follows a skincare routine.
Sharing a video of himself, flaunting clear and supple skin, Babil wrote, "Can you believe some people STILL go, 'Are you a girl?' when I apply face masks or make-up before going out?"
The late actor's son further added, "I think every person is made up of a cosmic duality and what truly makes you a man is recognising the woman inside you. You are not a man till you realise your feminine dimension, because that exactly is toxic masculinity.
I love looking after my skin, I love looking sexy, I love women and I love being a man."
The starkid's post has been receiving love on the photo-sharing platform and several netizens have lauded him for speaking about gender-based stereotypes.
"Cosmic duality... you have a beautiful mind my friend," wrote a user
Another commented: "Babil breaking stereotypes, woohoo."
"Someone give this man a best humane human award. We stan!" read a comment.
Meanwhile, superstar Aamir Khan's niece Zyan Marie wrote, "YES, SIR! Also that looks like a bruise!! Bahhahahah that’s something I would dooo."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)