'You are mentally sick': Mrunal Thakur slams netizen who accused her of 'liking' sexist post on Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur recently reacted after fans of actor Deepika Padukone accused her of liking a 'sexist' post about 'tiny clothes' worn at 'Gehraiyaan' promotions.

For those unversed, a social media influencer had shared a post on Instagram that read, "Newton's Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyyan release date approaches."

A part of the caption read, "Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan."

However, according to several media reports, the post was liked by Mrunal from her official account.

The 'Jersey' actress also got into Twitter spat with a fan of Deepika Padukone. The user had shared a post about Mrunal liking the post on Instagram. On which she commented, "Get well soon."

"Bhai you are so mentally sick I wish I could get you some flowers and slam it on your face and thank you for spreading hate! Just to let you know I admire Deepika. Having said that I feel you must get yourself a life, rather than sitting at home and spreading hate, spread love," she wrote in another tweet.

The user later tweeted, "Mrunal Thakur replied to me." Responding to this, the actress wrote, "Had fun? Maaza aaya (Was it fun)? Now eat good food, go for a run and make friends who love you. I never encourage the troller but I honestly feel sorry for you. Take care sweetheart I pray this tweet changes you a bit and make you a better human."

On Sunday, Deepika took to her Instagram stories and shared a note. It read, "Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons." She also added a '#IYKYK' sticker. The acronym stands for--if you know you know.

Meanwhile, Deepika's upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' is a relationship drama about complex modern relationships. Other than Deepika, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur.

It will release on February 11, on Amazon Prime Video.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 01:39 PM IST