e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic released from immigration detention after Australian court quashes visa cancellationStock markets open positive: Sensex crosses 60,000, Nifty past 17,900-markIndia reports 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,033
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:19 PM IST

'You are an amazing Dad': Hrithik Roshan receives heartfelt birthday wish from ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, got married in 2000. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced a year later.
ANI
Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have always made sure about not letting their divorce come in between the friendship and respect they have for one another. Sussanne's wish for Hrithik on his 48th birthday is proof of the fact.

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne penned a heartfelt note for Hrithik. In the message, she addressed Hrithik as 'best dad'.

"Happy birthday Rye.. You are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so s000 lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always -- bigggg hug! #fathersongoals," she wrote alongside a video clip, in which one can see Hrithik spending quality time with his sons.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, got married in 2000. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced a year later.

In 2021, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik, so that they could co-parent their children during COVID-19 lockdown.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special: From 'Koi... Mil Gaya' to 'Super 30', 10 best movies of the actor Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special: From 'Koi... Mil Gaya' to 'Super 30', 10 best movies of the actor

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:19 PM IST
Advertisement