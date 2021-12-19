'You are amazing': Sushmita Sen pens heartfelt birthday note for her 'baba'

As her father turned a year older on Sunday, actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming post for him on social media.

"Happppyyyyy Birthday Baba. A marvellously loving & kind human being, I am blessed to call my Father...and for my children, the ultimate Grandfather #tata," she wrote.

On the special occasion, she also hopes to inherit her father's strength and indomitable spirit.

"To your health & happiness always...for all the lives you touch & the hope you shower...for your silent strength & indomitable spirit ..one I hope to inherit & nurture this lifetime!!! YOU ARE AMAZING BABA!!! I LOVE YOU!!!! Thank you God!!! #blessed #duggadugga," Sushmita added.

Loading View on Instagram

Alongside the note, she shared a string of images of her baba.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita recently enthralled everyone with her performance in the second season of 'Aarya'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Shushmita Sen shares hot pictures on Instagram

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 12:36 PM IST