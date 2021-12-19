e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 12:36 PM IST

'You are amazing': Sushmita Sen pens heartfelt birthday note for her 'baba'

Sushmita recently enthralled everyone with her performance in the second season of 'Aarya'.
ANI
As her father turned a year older on Sunday, actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming post for him on social media.

"Happppyyyyy Birthday Baba. A marvellously loving & kind human being, I am blessed to call my Father...and for my children, the ultimate Grandfather #tata," she wrote.

On the special occasion, she also hopes to inherit her father's strength and indomitable spirit.

"To your health & happiness always...for all the lives you touch & the hope you shower...for your silent strength & indomitable spirit ..one I hope to inherit & nurture this lifetime!!! YOU ARE AMAZING BABA!!! I LOVE YOU!!!! Thank you God!!! #blessed #duggadugga," Sushmita added.

Alongside the note, she shared a string of images of her baba.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita recently enthralled everyone with her performance in the second season of 'Aarya'.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 12:36 PM IST
