'You and I made Hate Story': Nikhil Dwivedi claps back at Vivek Agnihotri trolling Bollywood for destroying Indian culture

After Bollywood approached the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking to restrain certain news channels from making or publishing alleged "irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks" being made against the film industry, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has taken a different stance on the issue.
Reacting to the lawsuit, Agnihotri wrote on Twitter: “Can the public sue Bollywood for destroying music, lyrics, language, art, creativity, social fabric and culture of India?”
Commenting on the same, Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi pointed out, “Sirrrrrrr You and I made #HateStory together. Bahut trolling hogi hamari shant ho jaao.”
For those unversed, Vivek directed the 2012 erotic thriller ‘Hate Story’ which featured Nikhil, Gulshan Devaiya, and Paoli Dam in the lead.
Another Twitter commented on Vivek’s post and wrote, “Sir, yeh thoda zyada ho gaya. Why was Hate Story a hit? Because you made it or because people watched it? And by your own admission, the success of hate story brought in producers for you to make movies you believed in.”
The filmmaker in a reply stated, “Hate Story was made on the same exploitative and titillating template of Bollywood which believes the audience is dumb and somehow make fool of them. Producers came but I never quit all those films and reinvented myself.”
Earlier, Nikhil made headlines for wanted to work with Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Central Bureau.
Dwivdei, who has co-produced films like "Veere Di Wedding" and "Dabangg 3", tweeted: "#Rhea I didn't kno u. I dn't kno wht kind of person u r. May b u r as bad as u r being made out to b. May b u r not. Wht I do kno is tht how its all played out for u is unfair, unlawful ¬ how civilised countries behave. Whn all ths is over we wud like to work wth u @Tweet2Rhea."
Meanwhile, the recent lawsuit pleaded that Bollywood denizens are a distinct and well recognised class adding that over several years, the industry has been a huge source of revenue for the public exchequer, and has earned significant foreign exchange for India from overseas film releases as well as generating tourism. The suit also reminded that the industry is a big source of employment, with various other industries also being dependent on it.
The suit reminded that Bollywood is unique and stands on a different footing from any other industry inasmuch as it is dependent almost solely on goodwill, appreciation and acceptance of its audience.
The livelihood of persons associated with Bollywood is being severely impacted by the smear campaign run by the defendants, the suit asserted, adding that this was in addition to the ongoing pandemic, which has resulted in extreme losses in revenues and work opportunity.
The privacy of the members of Bollywood was being invaded, the civil suit contended, and their reputations irreparably damaged by painting the entire industry as criminals seeped in drug culture. To be a part of Bollywood was being painted as being synonymous with criminal acts in the public imagination, it was stated.
Almost all well-known names in Bollywood are represented through the plaintiffs, including Producers Guild of India, Cine & TV Artiste Association, Film and TV Producers Council, and Screenwriters Association.
With inputs from IANS
