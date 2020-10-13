'You and I made Hate Story': Nikhil Dwivedi claps back at Vivek Agnihotri trolling Bollywood for destroying Indian culture

After Bollywood approached the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking to restrain certain news channels from making or publishing alleged "irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks" being made against the film industry, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has taken a different stance on the issue.

Reacting to the lawsuit, Agnihotri wrote on Twitter: “Can the public sue Bollywood for destroying music, lyrics, language, art, creativity, social fabric and culture of India?”

Commenting on the same, Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi pointed out, “Sirrrrrrr You and I made #HateStory together. Bahut trolling hogi hamari shant ho jaao.”

For those unversed, Vivek directed the 2012 erotic thriller ‘Hate Story’ which featured Nikhil, Gulshan Devaiya, and Paoli Dam in the lead.