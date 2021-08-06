‘You all inspired everyone’: Shah Rukh Khan on Indian women's hockey team losing at Tokyo Olympics

"Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back..for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan," the Bollywood star wrote.

On Dhanteras, which marks the first day of the five-day festival of Diwali, people purchase utensils and jewellery to bring good luck.

Marijne expressed his gratitude to the actor in a cheeky tweet.

"Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach," he wrote alongside a photo with the team after winning the match.

Following the win, hashtags of 'Kabir Khan' and 'Chak De! India' started trending on the microblogging site Twitter.

The friendly banter between the reel and real coaches, however, also led to some social media users trolling Khan. Some tweeples criticised the actor for allegedly taking away the limelight from Marijne, who hails from the Netherlands, with another writing that people should celebrate real heroes and not film stars.

There was also plenty of support for the superstar with a fan digging out a 2017 tweet of Rani Rampal, Indian women's hockey team captain, where she praised the actor's "Chak De! India".

Sharing a tweet by Doordarshan on the film's screening on its channel, Rampal had tagged Shah Rukh and wrote, "@iamsrk sir your movie is really a big motivation."

With PTI inputs