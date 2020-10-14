Yoga se hoga: Kangana performs yoga to shed 20 kgs she gained for 'Thalaivi'

Actor Kangana Ranaut who had gained 20 Kgs for playing the role of political stalwart and actor J Jayalalithaa in her upcoming film 'Thalaivi,' is currently sweating it out to get back to her "earlier size".

The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter early on Wednesday and posted a picture of herself performing a Yoga asana. She complimented the picture with a note on how she is working to get back in shape as the shoot for the 'Thalaivi,' is very close to completion.

"I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility," she tweeted. Kangana also asked her followers if they are with her in the goal of attaining a fit lifestyle by utilising the morning time for physical exercises.