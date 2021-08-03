Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife alleges domestic violence, says rapper 'mercilessly' beat her

Popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife has filed a domestic violence case against the singer and his family.
A case against Singh has been filed by his wife Shalini Talwar under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. She has filed a plea in Delhi's Tis Hazari Court.
The case was listed on Tuesday before Ms Tania Singh, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Tis Hazari Court.
Mr Sandeep Kapur, Advocate, Senior Partner Karanjawala & Company, along with Ms. Apoorva Pandey and Mr GG Kashyap appeared on behalf of Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar.
In the plea, Talwar has also named mother-in-law Bhupinder Kaur, her father-in-law Sarabjit Singh and singer's sister Sneha Singh.
The 38-year-old has sought protection orders and "other reliefs against the atrocities committed" by her in-laws.
Honey Singh and his childhood sweetheart Shalini, who dated for almost 10 years, tied the knot on January 23, 2011. They got married at Delhi' Sarojini Nagar Gurudwara in the presence of their family and friends.
In the plea, Talwar said that she has been subjected to numerous incidents of "physical, emotional, mental and verbal abuse."
Talwar said that after Honey Singh's career took off, he "was rude and aggressive" towards her.
Shalini said that after the pictures of their wedding ceremony went viral on social media, the rapper "panicked and mercilessly beat her", accusing her of leaking the photos. Talwar added that he did this "in order to conceal the existence of his marital life."
In the plea, Shalini also claimed that Honey Singh had sexual relationships with multiple women.She has said that during the shooting of hit song 'Brown Rang De', Singh was sexually involved with one of his female colleagues.
On being confronted by his wife, Honey Singh allegedly threw a liquor bottle at Shalini, she said in the plea.
The Court has issued notice to Honey Singh for August 28, 2021, and passed interim orders in favour of Shalini Talwar restraining Honey Singh from disposing off his jointly owned property, his wife's Stridhan etc.