Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife alleges domestic violence, says rapper 'mercilessly' beat her

Popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife has filed a domestic violence case against the singer and his family.

A case against Singh has been filed by his wife Shalini Talwar under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. She has filed a plea in Delhi's Tis Hazari Court.

The case was listed on Tuesday before Ms Tania Singh, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Tis Hazari Court.

Mr Sandeep Kapur, Advocate, Senior Partner Karanjawala & Company, along with Ms. Apoorva Pandey and Mr GG Kashyap appeared on behalf of Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar.

In the plea, Talwar has also named mother-in-law Bhupinder Kaur, her father-in-law Sarabjit Singh and singer's sister Sneha Singh.

The 38-year-old has sought protection orders and "other reliefs against the atrocities committed" by her in-laws.