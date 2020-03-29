'Yet some low lives call him Canadian': Twitter hails Akshay Kumar for donating Rs 25 cr to fight COVID-19

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM CARES Fund to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Akshay wrote on Twitter: "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to Narendra Modi ji's PM-CARES Fund. Let's save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai."

Taking to Twitter, Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna wrote: "The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing'."