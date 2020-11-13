Yesteryear actress Rati Agnihotri stuck in Poland with her pooch Stuart Little: Report

Veteran actress Rati Agnihotri's son, Tanuj Virwani has revealed that his mom has been stuck in Poland since March amid to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rati flew to Europe earlier this year, with her pet Stuart Little, and hasn't been able to travel back as no pets are permitted to fly.
Revealing the same, the 'Inside Edge' actor told ETimes,"So yeah, a low key Diwali for us. Mummy is not in Mumbai. She goes to Poland for about 3 months every year as she has set up a bunch of restaurants with her sister there. Who knew, life will change so quickly and so much."
"I think I will be going to meet her and my aunt in December and hopefully we can travel back together with our Stuart Little," he added.
On the work front, the 'Ek Duje Ke Liye' actress's son who shot to fame with Sunny Leone's 'One Night Stand', has acted in films like 'Luv U Soniyo', 'Purani Jeans'.
He was recently seen in ZEE5's popular series 'Inside Edge'.
