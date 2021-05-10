'Yes I do charity': Amitabh Bachchan addresses 'everyday abuse', lists his contributions amid COVID-19 crisis

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has hit back at those ciriticising Bollywood celebrities for not doing their bit amid COVID-19 crisis in the country and shared a list of contributions he has made amid the pandemic.

On Monday, Big B took to his blog to share a detailed note and listed the donations he had made so far. He also addressed the hateful comments and 'everyday abuse' he has been subjected to online and said that he does charity but doesn't believe it in talking about it.

"Yes I do charity, but have ever believed it to be done, than spoken of.. it is embarrassing , in too great a self consciousness.. of one that has ever felt shy of public presence despite the profession - one that has to find its usp in public domains is relevant today for me," he wrote.

"The pressure though .. the every day abuse and the filth of distasteful comment has never been of attention to me or to the family .. we have seen it from time immemorial .. happens .. some are ridden with the wisdom that it shall happen .. so all the efforts continued in the quiet .. no divulge to the information agencies .. no talk of it either .. only the receiver knew and that was the end," the veteran actor added.