'Yes I do charity': Amitabh Bachchan addresses 'everyday abuse', lists his contributions amid COVID-19 crisis

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has hit back at those ciriticising Bollywood celebrities for not doing their bit amid COVID-19 crisis in the country and shared a list of contributions he has made amid the pandemic.
On Monday, Big B took to his blog to share a detailed note and listed the donations he had made so far. He also addressed the hateful comments and 'everyday abuse' he has been subjected to online and said that he does charity but doesn't believe it in talking about it.
"Yes I do charity, but have ever believed it to be done, than spoken of.. it is embarrassing , in too great a self consciousness.. of one that has ever felt shy of public presence despite the profession - one that has to find its usp in public domains is relevant today for me," he wrote.
"The pressure though .. the every day abuse and the filth of distasteful comment has never been of attention to me or to the family .. we have seen it from time immemorial .. happens .. some are ridden with the wisdom that it shall happen .. so all the efforts continued in the quiet .. no divulge to the information agencies .. no talk of it either .. only the receiver knew and that was the end," the veteran actor added.
He then shared a list of all the charitable efforts, without disclosing the exact amount.
The actor said that he paid off bank loans of over 1500 farmers and provided food for over 400,000 daily wage earners in the country for a month.
The 'Pink' actor also provided masks and PPE kits to frontline warriors and booked over 30 buses for migrant workers.
Bachchan further revealed that he booked an 'entire train from Mumbai to UP to carry 2800 migrant passengers free of cost'.
"When the destination State blocked the train from coming into their State and cancelled the train .. immediately chartered 3 Indigo Airline planes and flew almost 180 migrants in each flight to UP and Bihar and some to Rajasthan and J&K .." he added.
He also listed a few other donations he has made towards different foundations.
The 'Gulaabo Sitaabo' actor concluded his blog by saying that this wasn't 'aggrandisement', but it is something that should be emulated.
