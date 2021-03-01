'Yeh galat hai': Arjun Kapoor blasts paparazzi who climbed a wall to photograph him and Malaika Arora

Last year, in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Kapoor was asked about what sets Malaika apart, and his answer is what every lover wants to hear.

He said, "I would have to say it’s difficult, to sum up when you love somebody that one particular thing you like because the whole point is that when you love somebody, you love the entirety of the personality that the person has.”

"With her, I feel she really gets me and she’s very patient with me. I am not the easiest or the simplest person to be with, I am a certain way, and I think her patience with me really matters", he added.

Meanwhile, Arjun will next be seen in "Bhoot Police", helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who is known for directing thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS".

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

He will also be seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh in a romantic comedy, and his film with Parineeti Chopra, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", is also ready for release.