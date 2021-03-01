'Yeh galat hai': Arjun Kapoor blasts paparazzi who climbed a wall to photograph him and Malaika Arora

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika Arora have now become a lot more outgoing as a couple.
From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the duo have been photographed together several times.
Recently, the two visited Kareena Kapoor Khan and her newborn son at her Bandra residence. However, when a paparazzi climbed up a wall to photograph the lovebirds, Arjun lost his cool.
According to a report by Zoom, the actor blast the photographer and said, "Thoda tameez rakho. Woh request kar rahey hai apse, yeh galat hai. Aap neechey utro. Aap building ke wall par aisey maat chadha karo.”
Last year, in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Kapoor was asked about what sets Malaika apart, and his answer is what every lover wants to hear.
He said, "I would have to say it’s difficult, to sum up when you love somebody that one particular thing you like because the whole point is that when you love somebody, you love the entirety of the personality that the person has.”
"With her, I feel she really gets me and she’s very patient with me. I am not the easiest or the simplest person to be with, I am a certain way, and I think her patience with me really matters", he added.
Meanwhile, Arjun will next be seen in "Bhoot Police", helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who is known for directing thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS".
The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.
He will also be seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh in a romantic comedy, and his film with Parineeti Chopra, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", is also ready for release.
