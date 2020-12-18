'Yeh chhoti soch ke log hain': Sana Khan's husband Anas Saiyed says he never forced her to quit showbiz

In October, TV and film actress Sana Khan announced her decision to leave the industry and spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her 'creator'. A month after announcing her departure from the entertainment industry, the 33-year-old revealed that she has tied the knot with Anas Saiyed.

Clarifying that Sana's decision of quitting the showbiz was her own, her husband Anas has said that he's 'never forced her to lead life in a certain way'.

"She announced on Instagram around six months ago that she has taken hijab. People thought that it’s because of the pandemic and no work, but she always wanted to detach herself from what she was doing. I wanted her to give it some time, but she was certain. In fact, I was shocked, too, when she announced that she was quitting the industry," the Surat-based businessman was quoted as saying, in an interview with The Times of India.