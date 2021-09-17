‘Yeda bankar, peda khana’: Sherlyn Chopra reacts to Shilpa Shetty being unaware of Raj Kundra’s activities

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty in a statement to Mumbai police claimed she was not aware of her husband Raj Kundra's activities as she was busy with her work, according to a supplementary charge sheet filed by the city police in a court here in connection with a case pertaining to pornographic films.

Actress Sherlyn Chopra who also gave her statement to the police said that Kundra had asked her to work for the HotShots app "without any hesitation".

She was told that the HotShots app would have more bold and hot videos, but Chopra refused, the charge sheet said.

Chopra further told the police that she had signed a contract with the firm Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd for creating the mobile app named 'The Sherlyn Chopra App'.

Saurabh Kushwaha and Raj Kundra were directors of the firm, she told the police.

Chopra claimed that as per the agreement, she was to get 50 per cent of the revenue, but she never got her share, said the charge sheet.

Now, reacting to Shilpa’s statement, Sherlyn, without naming the former, posted a video on Twitter stating, “According to some reports, didi is saying that she was not aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn’t know about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourselves? Waise isey kya kehte hain (What is it called)? Yeda bankar, peda khana. Hai na?"

In the voluminous document, the police have said the probe conducted by the property cell of the crime branch has revealed that Kundra was the "main facilitator" in the porn films case.

A lot of evidences against Kundra came to light after technical analysis, statements of witnesses and from documents confiscated from his office, it said.

