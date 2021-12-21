Year-Ender 2021: From 'Raataan Lambiyan' to 'Jugnu' - superhit songs that ruled our playlists

In 2021, there were songs for every occasion, event, and emotion. From romance, dance and sadness, new songs filled our playlists.

Thanks to the miracle of COVID-19 vaccines, this year became one when many people could reconnect with old friends and feasibly make new ones. Restaurants and bars buzzed once again. The best songs of 2021 felt like signs of new life.

Here is a list of the most trendy songs of 2021:

Raataan Lambiyan

Like the movie 'Shershah', its song 'Raataan Lambiyan' too was trending in 2021. Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's chemistry in the music video made it the romance anthem of the year. The composition and lyrics are by Tanishk Bagchi and song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur.

Ranjha

Another hit song from the superhit movie 'Shershah' was on top of the charts for weeks. This romantic but sad number won the hearts of listeners. The song is composed by Jasleen Royal and the lyrics are by Anvita Dutt. B Praak and Jasleen sung this beautiful song.

Param Sundari

This item number from the movie 'Mimi', starring Kriti Sanon, became a huge hit on social media soon after its release. The song is composed by A. R. Rahman, the lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya and is sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Tip Tip Barsa Pani

Tip Tip Barsa Pani from 'Sooryavanshi' is a remixed version of the iconic song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' sung by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik in 'Mohra'. The latest song features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The lyrics is penned by Anand Bakshi while music is given by Viju Shah, Tanishk Bagchi and the video has been directed by Rohit Shetty.

Chitta

From the movie 'Shiddat', this song was trending on Instagram for a while. Punjabi songs have been on top of the charts this year. The video features Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan. It song is sung, composed and lyricised by Manan Bhardwaj.

Chaka Chak

From the upcoming movie, 'Atrangi Re', this song features Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The song is composed by A. R. Rahman and the lyrics are by Irshad Kamil. The song is sung by none other than Shreya Ghoshal.

Nadiyon Paar

From the movie 'Roohi', 'Nadiyon Par' features Janhvi Kapoor. This item song is is a remake of an old song of the same name. It is composed by Sachin-Jigar and the lyrics are by IP Singh and Jigar Saraiya.

Lut Gaye

This romantic ballad is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics is penned by Manoj Muntashir and the song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The video features Emraan Hashmi, and Yukti Thareja.

Kasoor

This romantic song is from the movie 'Dhamaka'. The video is shot in a vlog format and features Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur. The song is written and sung by Prateek Kuhad.

Jugnu

This trendy song is sung by Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi. It is also composed and written by Badshah. This song was used in the 'Jugnu' trend, where celebrities and other fans danced the hook step from the music video.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 04:39 PM IST