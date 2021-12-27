Year-Ender 2021: From Kapoors to Bachchans, a look at the Maldives photo album of B-Town celebrities

After staying home for several months, Bollywood celebs have finally started stepping out to resume work, and others for a quick getaway before getting into the routine once again. Maldives tops the travel destination chart. What better than to surround oneself with clean and pristine beaches and wonderful weather. It rained stars on Maldives this year, quite literally.

The air travel bubble between India and the Maldives made it easier for these celebs to escape to the island nation famous for its pristine beaches and Instagram-worthy resorts.

Many celeb families took a trip to the exotic island. From Kareena Kapoor Khan and family to newly married Rhea Kapoor and her husband have loved the respite of the sea and the sun-soaked beaches.

Here's a look at celeb couples and famalies and their trip to the islands.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput had jetted off to the Maldives with their kids, Misha and Zain, for a family vacation in October and shared many pictures giving us glimpse into their gateaway

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena took to Instagram and shared a perfect silhouette family image. In the picture, the family can be seen walking on the beach. A 'Happy Birthday' sign made with fire is also visible.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actors and star couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were off to the Malvides to celebrate their daughter Aaradhya's 10th birthday.

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dr Shriram Nene

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Dr Shriram Nene jetted off to Maldives with their kid. And, the couple shared glimpses of their exotic vacation with their fans on social media.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

The lovebirds flew away to the beach island to spend quality time amidst their hectic shoot schedules.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, had the time of their lives in the Maldives.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Karan and Bipasha shared pictures and videos from their exotic vacation with their fans on social media.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Singer Rahul Vaidya celebrated his 34th birthday in the Maldives with wife and actor Disha Parmar.

Rhea Kapoor and Kaan Boolani

Film producer and actor Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor and her husband Kaan Boolani enjoyed their honeymoon in Maldives.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan

Aayush Sharma took a short family vacation to Maldives in order to celebrate wife Arpita Khan Sharma's birthday.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 06:20 PM IST