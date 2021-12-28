Year-Ender 2021: From Aryan Khan's arrest to Kangana Ranaut's 'bheek' remark - biggest controversies of B-Town celebs

2021 saw some major controversies in the entertainment industry that shocked the entire nation. From Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to Kangana Ranaut and Raj Kundra, several celebrities made headlines throughout the year due to various controversies.

Certain topics, like Income Tax raids and arrests related to pornography and drugs cases, became the centre of prime-time debates.

As the year comes to an end, let's take a look at some of the controversies that shook the film industry:

1. Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs case

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), after the agency busted a drug party on a cruise ship on October 2. The 23-year-old was arrested the next day and was booked under sections 8C, 20B, 27, and 35 of the NDPS Act. Aryan was finally, after multiple hearings, granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Several Bollywood celebrities had come out and openly supported SRK and Gauri Khan in their tough times.

2. Raj Kundra's arrest in pornography case

Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested in July by the Mumbai Police for alleged involvement in the production and streaming of porn films. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. He was granted bail by a magistrate court in Mumbai on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 in September.

3. 'Family Man 2' controversy

'The Family Man 2' faced a lot of flak ahead of its release, with several political leaders raising objections on the show. Rajya Sabha member and MDMK leader Vaiko wrote a letter to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on May 19 to stop the broadcast of the show. He alleged it shows Tamilians in a negative light. As per Vaiko, the show depicted “Tamilians as terrorists and ISI Agents and having link with Pakistan.” An excerpt of his letter read, “These descriptions have hurt the sentiments of Tamil people and Tamil culture and offensive against the Tamil community."

4. Kangana's Twitter controversy

Bollywood actress Kangana was 'permanently suspended' on May 3 after she posted a series of tweets in reaction to the recent West Bengal assembly election results. A Twitter spokesperson had said her account was suspended 'for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy.

5. IT raid at Taapsee Pannu's house

In March 2021, the Income Tax department reportedly raided 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune as part of a tax evasion probe against the now-defunct production house Phantom Films. The raid was also conducted at actress Taapsee Pannu's house. Many were seen trolling the actress for the same and even Kangana Ranaut had attacked her through her tweets.

6. Kartik Aaryan out of 'Dostana 2'

Actor Katrik Aaryan was all set to share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dostana 2'. In fact, the team had concluded almost 50 per cent shoot of the film. However, the production house announced that they will be recasting for the movie. Dharma production's note had read, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting 'Dostana 2', directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon". Kartik and Karan Johar have remained tight-lipped about the matter and according to media reports, Kartik's 'unprofessional' behaviour had irked the makers and they decided to recast.

7. Jacqueline Fernandez-Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez had to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. The case had links with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is being probed in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. Jacqueline was earlier also stopped at the Mumbai airport from leaving the country.

8. Kangana Ranaut's 'bheek' remark

Kangana's remarks claiming that India got independence in 2014, and not in 1947, had angered politicians across parties. For the unawares, the actress had kicked off a storm in November after stating at an event that India truly gained freedom in 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government came to power, and described the country’s Independence in 1947 as “bheek”, or alms.

9. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sita controversy

In August, actress Kareena Kapoor had hit the headlines for allegedly demanding 12 crores to play Sita’s role. The movie in question was the Alaukik Desai directorial ‘Sita – The Incarnation’. The film’s writer KV Vijayendra Prasad had denied that Kareena had ever been approached in the first place, however, the controversy had trended for quite some time. Reacting to the contoversy, actress Taapsee Pannu had spoken out in support of Kareena, saying she was well within her rights to demand hefty remuneration.

10. Sonu Sood accused of tax evasion

In September, Sonu Sood's premises and house were raided by the Income Tax department for alleged tax evasion. Every noble thing he did during the past one-and-a-half years, during the COVID-19 pandemic, came under the scanner. Fingers were pointed at the unused amount of donations with his charity foundation, and a lot of other things. However, reacting to it, the actor had said that "every rupee" in his foundation was "awaiting its turn to save a life." He was raided for four days in a row by the Income Tax department, which alleged that he evaded taxes worth over Rs 20 crore.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 07:26 PM IST