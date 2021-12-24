Year-Ender 2021: From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, B-Town divas who set the internet on fire with their sexy bikini photos

As the world is opening up again after the second wave this year, people are stepping out of their homes for vacations. Even Bollywood celebrities have been soaking the sun on island nations and treating their fans with sexy pictures by the beach or the pool.

From sarees to short skirts, and bikinis, Bollywood actresses have stunned with their amazing photos throughtout the year.

So to end this year on a sizzling note, here is a list of best bikini pictures of Bollywood divas:

Bhumi Pednekar

In August, Bhumi scooped out some time from her busy schedule for a quick getaway. The actress had dropped a stunning photo of herself sunbathing in a brown bikini. She added a dramatic edge to it by accessorising the look with an oversized hat.

Priyanka Chopra

The global star had set the internet ablaze with a stunning photo of herself in a bikini. In the pic, she can be seen wearing a black bikini top with red bottoms as she soaked in the sun.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone sizzles in a salmon colour bikini in this photo from her vacation with her family. She adds a beach hat to finish the vacation look.

Disha Patani

In the stunning photo, the actress can be seen standing in knee-deep water sans makeup as she flaunts her toned body in a neon pink bikini.

Illeana D'cruz

Illeana D'cruz is seen flaunting her svelte figure in stunning set of white bikini.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja poses in a one peice brown bikini. She completed her look with gold earrings.

Alaya F

Alaya dazzles in a sexy two piece brown bikini. She pairs it with silver chains and silver hoops.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara doesn't shy away from flaunting her envious curves. She often sets the internet on fire with her exotic bikini pictures, like this colourful two piece bikini with fancy sunglasses

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi can be seen flaunting her curves in a floral bikini vacationing in Dubai.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya posted a picture in a three-piece orange bikini as she sat on a pink floating flamingo.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is seen wearing a yellow bikini with a beach hat.

Alia Bhatt

In this sun-kissed photo from Maldives, Alia flaunts a colourful bikini and sunglasses.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 03:43 PM IST