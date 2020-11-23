‘Ye umid nai thi’: SSR fans troll Ankita Lokhande dancing in ‘night dress’ with beau Vicky Jain, watch video

Earlier this month, Ankita took to Instagram and penned a mushy post for her beau Vicky Jain. Apart from praising him for his qualities she had a note of apology, too.

"I can't find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is, I'm grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate. Thank you for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you. Thank you for being my support system. Most importantly, thank you for understanding me and my situations," Ankita wrote.

"And I am sorry because of me you have to face criticism which you don't deserve at all. Words fall short but this bond is amazing. I love you,", she added.

Vicky was trolled a while back during the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Ankita had dated Sushant for a long time, after meeting on the set of the hit serial, "Pavitra Rishta". The parted ways in 2016. Meanwhile, Vicky proposed to Ankita in July 2019.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Initially, Mumbai Police had said it was a case of suicide. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family were accused by the late actor's father KK Singh of abetting his son's suicide, among other charges.

Now, his death is being investigated by CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau.