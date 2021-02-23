'Ye mera bhoot khada hai?': Adhyayan Suman reacts to suicide rumours

Bollywood actor Adhyayan Suman reacted to the recent suicide rumours that surfaced in the media. This comes after a popular news channel falsely reported the actor’s death.

When Adhyayan was asked about the same by the paparazzi, he said, "Bhai, agar maine suicide kar liya, to ye mera bhoot khada aapse baat kar raha hai shayad. Bhai ye bahut sharmnaak baat hai. (Had I died by suicide, who is talking to you? My ghost? This is shameful)."

Speaking about the day when rumours around his death surfaced, Suman said, “I was in a meeting when people started calling me. People were nervous as I could not pick calls. Even when my mom called. She was obviously in shock and could not believe the reports."

"This is so wrong! To hear that your child has died by suicide! Why would you report this? Why would you write such things about me? I am happy in my life and am working hard. I do not need to commit suicide. I do not want anyone to die by suicide. How can you cook up such things about someone? It is shameful!)," he added.