'Ye bhi theek hai': 'Mirzapur' actor Priyanshu Painyuli to have a mountain wedding

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, who is best known for his stint as Robin in the web series ‘Mirzapur’ is all set to marry his ladylove Vandana Joshi this weekend.

Priyanshu told Mumbai Mirror that he planned for a 2020 wedding but the COVID-19 pandemic ruined it.

However, the couple decided to execute their original decision stating that the wedding will take place today, followed by a reception in his hometown Dehradun.

He added that once things get a tad bit better, they will host a reception in Mumbai.

Priyanshu and Vandana met about a decade ago at a Bollywood musical for choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. They have been in a relationship for seven years now, travelling and performing in several countries.