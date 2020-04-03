Yay, yay, new task is here: Taapsee Pannu mocks Modi's candle at 9 PM idea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, addressed the nation amid the 21 days coironavirus lockdown. In his video message, he requested citizens to show up in their balconies and light up candle or diya on April 5 at 9 p.m. for nine minutes. 'Thappad' actress mocked PM Modi's idea and wrote, "New task is here ! Yay yay yayy !!!"
Narendra Modi urged the people to gather together for the unique exercise on April 5 at 9 pm, to show that they are together in the fight against coronavirus. Actress Taapsee Pannu took to her Twitter handle and reacted to the video message. Mocking his idea, she wrote, "New task is here ! Yay yay yayy !!!"
Taapsee's tweet received mixed reactions on the micro-blogging app. While some trolled the actress for her 'elitist' behavior, others agreed with her.
A user commented, "Doctors don't have PPEs and there are not enough test kits available, peoples are dying... and they want us to celebrate Diwali 2."
While another said, "Your tweet is ironical. Are with people of India or making fun of Them. How many Money u have donated for poor n what your contribution towards NATION. Why don't you clarify else people have given you tight #thappad don't forget that. It's Human health emergency@taapsee"
Taaapsee's 'Saand Ki Aankh' co-star Bhui Pednekar also reacted to Prime Minister's idea. The actress pledged to take part in the same and wrote, "Let's all stand united once again on the 5th of April at 9 PM for 9 minutes. Our hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji has requested each & every one of us to turn off our lights and spark a diya, candle or turn on our phone torches... to showcase our support towards the fight against Coronavirus. #9baje9minute "
"On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony," Modi said in his video message.
Earlier, the Prime Minister had said that 130 crore Indians are together in this fight against coronavirus and praised the countrymen for following the lockdown.
