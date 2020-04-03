Yay, yay, new task is here: Taapsee Pannu mocks Modi's candle at 9 PM idea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, addressed the nation amid the 21 days coironavirus lockdown. In his video message, he requested citizens to show up in their balconies and light up candle or diya on April 5 at 9 p.m. for nine minutes. 'Thappad' actress mocked PM Modi's idea and wrote, "New task is here ! Yay yay yayy !!!"

